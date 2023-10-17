Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) versus Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Critical Comparison

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tenet Fintech Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -78.92% -42.34% -35.18% Salesforce 4.77% 7.67% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Salesforce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $84.52 million 0.27 -$40.84 million ($0.44) -0.45 Salesforce $33.07 billion 6.13 $208.00 million $1.59 131.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

77.5% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Salesforce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salesforce has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenet Fintech Group and Salesforce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Salesforce 1 13 26 1 2.66

Salesforce has a consensus target price of $242.28, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Salesforce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salesforce is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

Salesforce beats Tenet Fintech Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business apps with drag-and-drop tools; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, a system of engagement. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, and optimize customer marketing journey and real time personalization and optimization; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various points of commerce, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with advanced AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, an easy to connect data from any system to deliver connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides genie customer data cloud, a hyperscale real-time data platform that powers the customer 360 platform; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and others; and offers salesforce easy for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.