Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,237 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,592 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Sysco worth $46,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. 471,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.55.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

