Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 189,599 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,599 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Carrier Global worth $113,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

