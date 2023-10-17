Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 758 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $115,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Snowflake by 34.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,433,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.47.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

