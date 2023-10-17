Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.