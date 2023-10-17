Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $211.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.79. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $134.81 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

