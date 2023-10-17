Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 306 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.52 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

