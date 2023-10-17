Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 72 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.57.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE UNH opened at $538.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $498.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

