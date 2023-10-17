Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $35.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $38,010.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,427.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $38,010.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,048 shares of company stock worth $4,224,089. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,338,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after buying an additional 1,585,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after buying an additional 1,551,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 1,416,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RVMD opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

