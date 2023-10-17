Reik & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,516 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.47. 373,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $336.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

