Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. 203,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

