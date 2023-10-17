Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $42.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $42,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $157.59. The stock had a trading volume of 268,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,141. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.80 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

