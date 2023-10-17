Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.84. The stock had a trading volume of 509,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

