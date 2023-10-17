PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $381.54 million, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.55. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

