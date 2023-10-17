PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MYPS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance
NASDAQ MYPS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $381.54 million, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 0.55. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.01.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.02 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
