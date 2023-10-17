PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $136.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

