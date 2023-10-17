Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $16.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,896,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,136,000 after buying an additional 1,212,948 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,638,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 131,298 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PEB opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.81%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

