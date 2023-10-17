Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.04% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $780,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

BDX traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $260.20. 133,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,854. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.70 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.57 and its 200-day moving average is $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

