Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $368,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

