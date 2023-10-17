Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 427,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

