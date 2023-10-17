Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Head-To-Head Comparison

Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $31.54 billion 1.83 $13.30 billion $5.89 11.10

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 2 8 8 1 2.42

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flame Acquisition and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $70.41, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Flame Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flame Acquisition and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -2.52% Occidental Petroleum 21.36% 31.59% 8.81%

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Flame Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. Flame Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

