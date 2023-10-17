Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $430.37.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $360.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.44. Netflix has a 52 week low of $234.40 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Netflix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

