NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

