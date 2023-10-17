Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.28. 154,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.80 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.