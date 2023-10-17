Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.37. 445,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.47 and a 200 day moving average of $284.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

