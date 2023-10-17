Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.70. 427,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

