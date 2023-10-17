Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

