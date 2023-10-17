Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.52 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

