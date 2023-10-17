McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.0% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.29. 181,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

