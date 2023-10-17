Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of LAC opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

