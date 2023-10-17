Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $435.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

