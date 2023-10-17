Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

