KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $52.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

NYSE KBH opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

