iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $441.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
