iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is DAGCO Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.58. The company had a trading volume of 682,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,249. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.71 and its 200-day moving average is $434.14. The company has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
