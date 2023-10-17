Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $884.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

