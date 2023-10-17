Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.