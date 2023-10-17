Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ROP traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $500.63. The company had a trading volume of 51,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.11 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

