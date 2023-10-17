FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.47%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

