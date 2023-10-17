Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,485,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $145,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $341,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

