First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Head-To-Head Review

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 21.96% 11.85% 1.26% The PNC Financial Services Group 21.97% 13.27% 1.13%

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.0% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancshares and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $265.67 million 3.15 $62.92 million $2.55 10.56 The PNC Financial Services Group $22.20 billion 2.12 $6.04 billion $14.59 8.10

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Bancshares and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 The PNC Financial Services Group 3 6 7 0 2.25

First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $152.89, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats First Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

