Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 186 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evexia Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 3.3% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.29. The company had a trading volume of 153,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,088. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.52 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

