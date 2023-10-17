Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.6% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 277,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. 1,304,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,490,570. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

