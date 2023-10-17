Evexia Wealth LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.6% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 277,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. 1,304,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,490,570. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

