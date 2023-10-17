Estate Counselors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $210.17. 82,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.22 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

