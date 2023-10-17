Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

E has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. ENI’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in ENI by 139.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in ENI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in ENI by 48.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 133,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

