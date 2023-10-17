Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $140.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

