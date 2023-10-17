Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.29%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 485.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

