Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $100,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.