Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.08 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 202.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 186,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,340,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.00. 325,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

