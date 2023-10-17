Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.19.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

