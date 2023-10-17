Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $632.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $569.28 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.